54,000 Shares in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $5.38 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $158.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

SACH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Sachem Capital Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

