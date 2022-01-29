Creative Planning Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after acquiring an additional 170,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,977,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,366,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 169,937 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 400,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $17.76 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

