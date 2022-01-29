Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,160 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TTEC by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,423,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

TTEC stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

