Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.40.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,616,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

