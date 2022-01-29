Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 84,659 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84,659 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

Ferro stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.46. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

