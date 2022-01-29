Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.90% of Southern First Bancshares worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFST stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

