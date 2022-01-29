Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,471 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Quidel by 41.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.37. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

