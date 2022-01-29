Insider Buying: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Edward J. Tarver bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 131,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.