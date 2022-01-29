Insider Buying: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Edward J. Tarver bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FCCO opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $23.42.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 131,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
