Truist Financial Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba expects that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZION. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

ZION stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $82,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,279,669. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

