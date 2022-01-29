Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,466 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,620,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 431,673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 246,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after buying an additional 244,855 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

SEAS opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

