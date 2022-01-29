Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.