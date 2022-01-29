Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,694 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 92,297 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NGL stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $285.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802 over the last quarter.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.