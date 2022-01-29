Truist Financial Corp Sells 160 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Balchem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Balchem by 78.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Balchem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

BCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

