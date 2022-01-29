PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Eric Pauwels Sells 359 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $14,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTCT opened at $39.03 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,349,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.