Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $19,046.04 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $19,046.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, William Banyai sold 245 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $13,073.20.

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,189,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.