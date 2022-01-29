Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $217.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a one year low of $134.21 and a one year high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average of $196.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after buying an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

