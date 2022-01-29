National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.33.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNI. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

