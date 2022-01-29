AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

