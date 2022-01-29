Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,735 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.