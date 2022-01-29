$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.24 billion. Square reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $17.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $18.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.51 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

