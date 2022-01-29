AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $73,317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 173,414 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $65,944,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,574,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 660,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 94,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,591. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

