SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 599.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,917 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $333,951 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

