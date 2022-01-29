Barclays PLC Purchases 18,812 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 194.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 103.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $35.80 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

