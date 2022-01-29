Barclays PLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 2,917.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 833.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

