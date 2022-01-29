Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Argus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price upped by Argus from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.55.

NYSE:SLB opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

