Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,908,000.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

