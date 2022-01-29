MKM Partners Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $172.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.26.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Amundi acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

