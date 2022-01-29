U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.16.

NYSE USB opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

