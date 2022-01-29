Brokers Set Expectations for Mplx Lp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mplx in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.12.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MPLX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of MPLX opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.06%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.