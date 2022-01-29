Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIER) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 1,468.3% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIER opened at $9.79 on Friday. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Company Profile

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

