Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 409.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $21,478,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

