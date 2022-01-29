Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $615.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $766.04.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $590.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $629.01 and its 200-day moving average is $702.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $549.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,777,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

