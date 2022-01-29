Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

