Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Decreases By 63.2%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the December 31st total of 263,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 855,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SBET opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35. SharpLink Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

