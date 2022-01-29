Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Update

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

SMIH opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.