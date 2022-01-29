RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.45. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

