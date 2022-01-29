Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 20,596 Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $13,117,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $13,117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $11,362,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at about $10,090,000.

Shares of FTVIU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

