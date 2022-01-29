Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $497,000 in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDACU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 598,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 247,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.