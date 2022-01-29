Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 48,156 AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,952,000.

OTCMKTS:AMCIU opened at $9.85 on Friday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

