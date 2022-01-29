Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.30.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

