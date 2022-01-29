Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 154 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPK opened at $82.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $577.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.62.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

