Johannes Bacher Buys 25,000 Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) COO Johannes Bacher bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. OpGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OpGen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the third quarter worth $744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OpGen by 74.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in OpGen in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

