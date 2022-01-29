Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Phil Skolnick Sells 1,518 Shares

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phil Skolnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Phil Skolnick sold 385 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $11,738.65.

OPNT opened at $24.33 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 million, a PE ratio of 486.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

