Insider Buying: Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Purchases 2,133 Shares of Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $50,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.78. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

