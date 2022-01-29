Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells $68,350.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CBSH stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

