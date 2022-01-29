Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ascot Resources Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOT. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

TSE AOT opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$383.19 million and a PE ratio of -46.36. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.18.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

