Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,708 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $206,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 124,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,767,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $204.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

