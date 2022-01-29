BlackRock Inc. Buys 115,571 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Joint worth $208,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 732.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Joint by 162.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.86 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.16. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

