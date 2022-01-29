BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $211,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enstar Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $198.65 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.25.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

