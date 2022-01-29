The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,494,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,821 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $219,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.